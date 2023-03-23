You know what’s been fun? Every single Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer. The last one before the movie’s release on March 31st is no exception, gleefully frolicking in devil-may-care banter and the kind of high adventure that brings you way too close to the face of an owlbear.

Look, by this point you either want to see it or you don’t, but a few more quips between Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez couldn’t hurt to seal the deal. The questing looks appropriately epic, and Hugh Grant appears to have teleported his Paddington Bear 2 character into a magical fantasy realm. Plus, the trailer wants you to know that people are having an absolute blast with this flick.

The only thing the trailer doesn’t have is a time machine to tell your middle school self that, one day, Dungeons and Dragons will be one of the coolest things on the planet. Maybe leave out all the other stuff going on in the future. No need to give yourself a panic attack before gym class.

The explosion of popularity for the RPG has been an astonishing transformation from the basements of the 1980s. Thankfully, absurdly great podcasts like Worlds Beyond Number and shows like The Legend of Vox Machina should tide you over before Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves critically rolls onto screens.