Don’t tell Florence Pugh who to date — or what to wear.

The Oscar-nominated Little Women and Midsommar actress took to Instagram on Sunday to respond to the “vulgar” trolls who criticized the see-through Barbie-style pink gown she wore to Valentino’s haute couture fashion show in Rome, Italy, last week.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio…?” she wrote in the post. “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Pugh has come to terms with the “intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits,’ or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested.’ I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.”

She continued:

I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…

Pugh added a “#fuckingfreethefuckingnipple” for good measure.

You can read the entire post here.

(Via Florence Pugh/Instagram)