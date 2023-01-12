Now that all the controversies surrounding Don’t Worry Darling have passed (I will not be recounting them), let’s focus on what matters: Florence Pugh!

Whether it’s Midsommar or Little Women or The Little Drummer Girl (which you should really watch), Pugh has proven time and time again that she’s one of the best actresses of her generation. She’s also been outspoken about “vulgar” body-shaming trolls.

In an interview with Vogue (the second time she’s been on the cover, a prestigious honor for anyone but especially someone who’s only 27), Pugh discussed the nipple fiascos she’s found herself in. “I’ve never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric,” she said. “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?” Pugh continued:

“It’s very important that we do this. I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, ‘Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it,’ it just shows me that there’s so much more work to do.”

You can read the rest of the profile here. And enjoy a new “Cooking with Flo”!

THIS IS COOKING WITH FLO B*TCHES pic.twitter.com/RhCSjQjtUe — Florence Pugh Daily (@bestofpugh) January 12, 2023

(Via Vogue)