Over the summer, there were a lot of various controversies surrounding Don’t Worry Darling (we don’t have to get into that again) but all of them seemed to allude to the fact that Florence Pugh is a force of nature who ought not to be messed with! Despite the drama and average reviews, Pugh’s performance has been praised both on and off screen after what is likely to go down as one of the most disastrous press cycles in modern times. And she remained classy the whole time. That’s history, right there!

For Paris Fashion Week, Pugh made even more history and turned heads when she stepped out wearing a sheer embellished two-piece ensemble by Valentino. This isn’t the first time Pugh has freed the nipple, and it won’t be the last!

Back in July, the Dune actress also took to her Instagram to defend her fashion choices from “vulgar” trolls who were upset the first time this type of thing happened: “I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know,” Pugh said in July after the backlash. “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples…”

Despite being making headlines all year, Pugh has been busy filming the upcoming Dune installment, which will hopefully have a less intense but equally chaotic press tour this time next year!