It’s been a good long while since Francis Ford Coppola had a new movie, and it seems like he’s making up for lost time. The legendary filmmaker and bestselling vintner is throwing his own wine money behind Megalopolis, an ambitious (and expensive) epic he’s been threatening to make for over two decades. Even without the backing of a major studio, he’s been able to wrangle a sprawling all-star cast, led by Adam Driver. Now Coppola has added some more, including a couple family members and one controversial figure.

In the former group is Jason Schwartzman, his nephew, and his sister/Schwartzman’s mom, Talia Shire, who, of course, played Connie Corleone in the Godfather trilogy. Coppola has often been called out for his nepotistic streak, so it’s good to see him doubling down.

And then there’s a more dodgy addition: Shia LaBeouf, who in 2020 was accused of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. Lately, LaBeouf has been on an attempted apology tour, admitting that he “hurt that woman.” He also recently called out Olivia Wilde after she claimed she fired him from her tabloid-attracting movie Don’t Worry Darling, claiming he actually quit.

In any case, the new additions — which also includes Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter, and James Remar, the latter who appeared in Coppola’s 1984 docudrama The Cotton Club — will join an already stunning cast. Along with Driver, there’s [deep breath] Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, and Aubrey Plaza.

