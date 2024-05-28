furiosa mom
warner bros.
Movies

The Actress Who Played Furiosa’s Mom Is Being Called The MVP Of ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’

The name “Max” appears in the title of every Mad Max movie, but it’s usually another character who stands out more than Mr. Rockatansky. In Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, for instance, it’s Aunty Entity (RIP Tina Turner), while The Doof Warrior was the breakout character from Mad Max: Fury Road. Who is the ensemble MVP of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? I’m tempted to say my beloved Pissboy, but the correct answer is Mary Jabassa, Furiosa’s mom.

“My mother… she was magnificent,” Furiosa says about her mom. Boy, was she. One of the Many Mothers in the Green Place takes quick action when her daughter is kidnapped by warlord Dementus’ raiders. She tracks down and kills the men who took Furiosa, and looks rad as hell on a bike while doing so. The entire opening sequence is thrilling — and comes to a tragic conclusion – and a big reason for that is model-turned-actress Charlee Fraser, who gives a remarkable, largely-silent performance as Mary Jabassa. She plays Mary like The Terminator: she has one objective, and she’ll do anything to achieve it.

Fraser’s performance is even more impressive when you learn Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is technically her first movie. The only other title in her filmography, Anyone But You (she plays Glen Powell’s charming ex-girlfriend, Margaret), came out before the Fury Road prequel, but was filmed second.

Fraser is quickly gaining fans, including Hideo Kojima

Below, you can find more reactions to her MVP performance.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors