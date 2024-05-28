The name “Max” appears in the title of every Mad Max movie, but it’s usually another character who stands out more than Mr. Rockatansky. In Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, for instance, it’s Aunty Entity (RIP Tina Turner), while The Doof Warrior was the breakout character from Mad Max: Fury Road. Who is the ensemble MVP of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? I’m tempted to say my beloved Pissboy, but the correct answer is Mary Jabassa, Furiosa’s mom.

“My mother… she was magnificent,” Furiosa says about her mom. Boy, was she. One of the Many Mothers in the Green Place takes quick action when her daughter is kidnapped by warlord Dementus’ raiders. She tracks down and kills the men who took Furiosa, and looks rad as hell on a bike while doing so. The entire opening sequence is thrilling — and comes to a tragic conclusion – and a big reason for that is model-turned-actress Charlee Fraser, who gives a remarkable, largely-silent performance as Mary Jabassa. She plays Mary like The Terminator: she has one objective, and she’ll do anything to achieve it.

Fraser’s performance is even more impressive when you learn Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is technically her first movie. The only other title in her filmography, Anyone But You (she plays Glen Powell’s charming ex-girlfriend, Margaret), came out before the Fury Road prequel, but was filmed second.

Fraser is quickly gaining fans, including Hideo Kojima

“Mad Max: Furiosa."

Anya and Chris are great, but what is even more blinding this time are these two. These two new characters are too cool! The actors who played them are sure to be a breakout hit.

Furiosa's mother, Mary, is played by Charlee Fraser, who was also in "Anyone… pic.twitter.com/H28YSegJhW — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 25, 2024

Below, you can find more reactions to her MVP performance.

