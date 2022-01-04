What day do you consider to be the beginning of the pandemic? For many, it’s March 11, 2020, the day Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus and the NBA suspended the season. But for others (me), it’s a week later, March 18, when Gal Gadot uploaded the infamous “Imagine” video to Instagram. That was the moment I knew the pandemic wasn’t going away any time soon. Here we are, two years later…

Gadot previously acknowledged that the celeb-filled cover of the John Lennon song “didn’t transcend,” and in a new interview with InStyle, the Wonder Woman star admitted that it was in the poor taste. “And with the whole ‘Imagine’ controversy, it’s funny,” she said. “I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing.” Gadot added, “It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right? I felt like I wanted to take the air out of it, so that [event] was a delightful opportunity to do that.”

The video is still up on Gadot’s Instagram account, where it has over 10 million views. At least she didn’t invite one of her Death on the Nile co-stars to sing with her.

(Via InStyle)