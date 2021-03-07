This week marks a year since much of the nation went into lockdown, in an attempt to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of people have been marking the occasion in one way or another. Some are piling on an old Elon Musk tweet, in which the moneyed entrepreneur predicted it wouldn’t be that bad. (Whoops.) Meanwhile, one of the first public figures to test positive — Rita Wilson, along with her husband Tom Hanks — took to Instagram to note the first anniversary of when she thinks she caught it.

“One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse , the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19,” the actress wrote in the caption. She then thanked the medical team that helped her and Hanks while they were in Australia, as well as musicians she’s been listening to. “Music has been very healing this year. So thankful for that, too.”

When the two revealed that they tested positive, Hanks was set to appear in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about Elvis Presley, playing his manager Colonel Tom Parker. That, of course, never happened. Hanks and Wilson were treated, went into quarantine, and eventually came back to their home in Los Angeles. Hanks later revealed that Wilson had it much rougher than he did, although his was no walk in the park either. Hopefully by this time next year we’ll all be in a much, much better place.

