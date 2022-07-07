Long before there was a Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson suit, there was: The George Clooney Batsuit. The iconic costume not only starred in one of the most critically panned of all the Batman movies…but it also features nipples built into the suit. Does this sound appealing to you? Do you happen to have around $40k you’ve been itching to use? Well here is the good news: that suit can soon be yours!

Heritage Auctions has listed the official suit, with bidding starting at $40k, but it’s worth millions more due to the fact that Clooney’s germs are still in there somewhere. Clooney infamously wore the suit in Batman & Robin, the final installment in Tim Burton’s Batman franchise, though Burton was not involved in this one at all (and you can tell).

Here is the stunning description:

Original screen worn superhero costume display constructed of cast foam latex, vinyl, resin components, leather, and other mixed media elements. All expertly painted, finished, and assembled on a life-size poseable mannequin with hyper-realistic George Clooney head with prosthetic grade false eyes. Costume pieces include hero signature cowl, full length superhero cape with 2-cape clips, muscle tunic with signature “Batman” icon on the chest, muscled tights, peaked and finned gauntlet gloves, and knee-high character boots. The cowl and cape are both marked “GC” for George Clooney and originally came from the Warner Bros. Archives.

Signature cowl! Hyper-realistic Clooney head! Mixed-media elements! What more could you ask for?

Not only is the BatSuit up for auction, but a collection of other various Batman items are also listed, including Jack Nicholson’s Joker costume starting at a reasonable $65K, and Jim Carrey’s Riddler cane from Batman Forever. Those don’t feature the Clooney nipples, though, so what’s the point?

