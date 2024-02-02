Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is pretty fed up with “anti-fans.” Clearly, it’s a topic that the author knows plenty about thanks to the harsh reactions to the Game of Thrones series finale (which he had nothing to do with) and the constant criticisms for being years behind in finishing the sixth book in the series, The Winds of Winter (which he has everything to do with).

In a dour update on his website, Martin lamented the current state of fandom, which no longer offers the same comfort that it used to. Comfort that Martin could very much use given the political climate in the U.S. and wars breaking out across the world.

Via Not a Blog:

Well, I take solace where I can. In chocolate thrones, if nowhere else. In books. In films and television shows… though even there, toxicity is growing. It used to be fun talking about our favorite books and films, and having spirited debates with fans who saw things different… but somehow in this age of social media, it is no longer enough to say “I did not like book X or film Y, and here’s why.” Now social media is ruled by anti-fans who would rather talk about the stuff they hate than the stuff they love, and delight in dancing on the graves of anyone whose film has flopped.

However, Martin tempered the depressing blog post by thanking his fans for an outpouring of texts and emails after the loss of his friend and fellow author Howard Waldrop.

The Game of Thrones author greatly appreciated the gesture and was glad to having something “nice” to talk about given the state of, well, everything.

(Via Not a Blog)