After wrapping up the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been reluctant to talk about their time on the hit HBO series that consumed a decade of their lives. (Did the finale being universally panned help? Probably not.)

However, the two have a new show to promote, 3 Body Problem for Netflix, so the topic of Thrones is going to be a hard one to avoid. Not only did Benioff and Weiss cast actors from the fantasy series, most notably The Onion Knight himself Liam Cunningham, but the marketing material for 3 Body Problem has heavily touted that, hey, this is the new series from the Game of Thrones guys.

So with all of that in mind, The Hollywood Reporter managed to get Benioff and Weiss to share one of the changes they wish they made to the iconic dragon series, but it’s not one anyone would’ve expected. In fact, it involves a bit character from season one who had an exchange with Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister:

“It was a mistake not bringing Mord the Jailer back into it,” Weiss says. “We always talked about doing it.” “And we had the scene for it,” Benioff says. “There’s a scene set in a tavern…” “Was it Brienne or The Hound?” Weiss says. “But we realized too late that Mord could have owned the tavern. We could have had that actor in the background acting exactly the way he did as a jailer, except now as a small business owner. It was just such an obvious, no-brainer, day-after idea.”

There you have it. Benioff and Weiss’ biggest regret from Game of Thrones is not bringing back Mord the Jailer. That’s the creative decision that keeps them up at night. Did not see that one coming.

3 Body Problem premieres on March 21st on Netflix.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)