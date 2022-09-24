It’s unclear exactly when those of us who didn’t attend the Toronto International Film Festival will be able to see get our eyes on Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. It’s due on Netflix, who forked over a fortune for it and its follow-up, right before Christmas, but the streamer is considering dropping it in theaters first, the month before. For now, here’s a (spoiler-free) clip that introduces you to the cast of maybe-murderers.

The clip, which is introduced by writer-director Rian Johnson, takes place pretty early on, with our gallery of potential rogues demonstrating their braininess by cracking a fancy puzzle box. (Not everyone is accounted for: Janelle Monáe’s Cassandra, the ex-business partner of Edward Norton’s Elon Musk-y tech billionaire, is AWOL from the clip.) They solve it together, over a group call, at which point they receive the following message:

“My dear friends, my beautiful disruptors, my closest inner circle: We could all use a moment of normalcy, and so you are cordially invited for a long weekend on my private island where we will celebrate the bonds that connect us, and I hope you puzzle solving skills are whetted. “Because you’ll also be competing to solve the mystery of my murder,”

Included in the clip are Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn (alongside her on-screen husband Dallas Roberts), Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline. Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc pops up at the end, purring, in his Foghorn Leghorn accent, “Ladies and gentlemen, this invitation is not to be trifled with.”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — which may be getting even better reviews than the very acclaimed Knives Out — drops on Netflix on Dec. 22 and will (hopefully) hit movie theaters in November.

(Via Deadline)