It’s a good weekend to be Chris Pratt. I mean, most weekends are probably good if you have the phone numbers for both the Terminator and Aubrey Plaza, but this weekend will be especially good. The former Parks and Recreation star will have the two biggest movies in the country: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

James Gunn’s third and final Guardians movie is expected to make $120 million during its debut weekend at the box office, which is more than the first Guardians ($94 million) but less than Vol. 2 ($146 million). The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also snap the four-week box office reign of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, starring Pratt as the voice of Mario.

At the international box office, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to add $130 million to $140 million from all markets including China, which is estimated to account for a disappointing $15 million to $20 million of that total. China, once a huge territory for Marvel, hasn’t been friendly toward any Hollywood movies (except Avatar: The Way of Water) in recent years.

In a few weeks, when the chatter around both movies has decreased, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 should trade Rocket Raccoon to The Super Mario Bros. Movie for Tanooki Mario. That should add at least another $20 million to their respective box office totals.

(Via Variety)