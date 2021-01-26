The Godzilla vs. Kong trailer is already the best movie of 2021, but it could be better. How? Like most things in life, it needs more Jaegers.

Guillermo del Toro responded to a tweet from Industrial Light & Magic lead animator Stephen King praising a shot of Godzilla (post-getting punched in the face by Kong) stomping around a neon-lit city. “Y’all should check out @RealGDT’s Pacific Rim,” King tweeted, to which the Oscar-winning director replied, “I personally love seeing the Neon, Sea battles, building demolition, etc because secretly -maybe- the PAC RIM Universe co-exists in the LEGENDARY Kaijuverse and, perhaps, one day they can rumble!”

I have a lot in common with del Toro. No, I didn’t also direct a Best Picture winner about a woman falling in love with a fish-man. But I, too, want to see a giant monkey and lizard fight other big monsters and robots. Throw Minilla in there, too. Why not? Godzilla vs. Kong and Pacific Rim hail from the same production company (Legendary Pictures), but unfortunately, the crossover isn’t happening. “Talking only as a fan BTW,” del Toro added. “NO plans to return.” Just as well, considering we already know the ending.

I’m telling y’all, this is how Kong vs. Godzilla is going to end pic.twitter.com/fkI60XjX1a — Nenorama (@Nenorama2) January 26, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong premieres on HBO Max on March 26.