Movies

Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Trailer Shows A Heartwarming Take On A Familiar Character

by: Twitter

It is true that there can be more than one movie inspired by Pinocchio at a time. It can also be true that the movies involve Hollywood legends and an all-star cast. It can also be true that one just looks a little bit more appealing (sorry to both live-action Tom Hanks and …this guy ) and that one is Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

The award-winning director uses stop-motion for his Netflix interpretation of the classic tale, which is much more fitting as the story revolves around a hands-on toy maker who just wants a son to share his life with. With such intricate details and Ewan McGregor’s “Let Me Tell You A Bedtime Story” voice, this movie will likely be an instant classic.

The cast includes every actor with a magical-yet-inviting voice, including David Bradley, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, and Gregory Mann as Pinocchio. As per the official description:

Guillermo del Toro reinvents the classic tale of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. This whimsical, stop-motion film directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

The film will be in select theaters and on Netflix this holiday season. Check out the trailer above.

