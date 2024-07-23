Move over, Brisket. There’s a new adopted animal in town. Two of them, actually. To celebrate (?) the 20th anniversary of Catwoman, a famously terrible movie, actress Halle Berry posed topless with two rescue kitties.

“And STILL… meow!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN! Thank you @missjee79! When these black beauties showed up in my yard searching for their mother, Jee helped us through the rescue process. Forever grateful!”

You can see the IG post below.

2004’s Catwoman is a fixture on Worst Movies of All-Time lists (great basketball scene, though), and Berry is understandably annoyed that so much — too much — of the public’s scorn was directed towards her. “I felt like it was Halle Berry’s failure, but I didn’t make it alone,” she recently told Entertainment Weekly. “All these years, I’ve absolutely carried it.”

The Oscar winner “didn’t love” the backlash to Catwoman, especially since she just won a historic Oscar. “Being a Black woman, I’m used to carrying negativity on my back, fighting, being a fish swimming upstream by myself. I’m used to defying stereotypes and making a way out of no way,” she said. “It didn’t derail me because I’ve fought as a Black woman my whole life. A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn’t love it, but it wasn’t going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do.” And that includes directing.

