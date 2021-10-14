Following the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Ringer‘s Keith Phipps wondered where have all the sports movies gone. Now, you may think the genre deserves to be put out of its misery after watching the miserable Space Jam sequel and seeing the faith-based trailer for the Kurt Warner movie, American Underdog, but all is not lost. Halle Berry is doing her darnedest to keep the sports movie alive.

In her directorial debut, Bruised, Berry plays Jackie Justice, a washed-up MMA fighter who’s attempting to make a comeback. She’s also a mother looking after her six-year-old son. “I loved it because fighting is something that I just know so much about on a personal level and on a career level. I understand what it is to fight and not be heard,” the Oscar winner told the New York Times about what drew her to the movie. “I understand the trauma of life that makes one want to fight, need to fight, have to fight.”

You can watch the trailer above. Here’s more:

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her last fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon. But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep.

Bruised comes out on Netflix on November 24.