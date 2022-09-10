Harrison Ford hasn’t always been exactly happy when it comes to dealing with fans. And no wonder: It can’t be easy being both Han Solo and Indiana Jones, to say nothing of Rick Deckard, Jack Ryan, Dr. Richard Kimble, and John Book. But at the D23 expo on Saturday, the famously grumpy screen legend got emotional when announcing that he really is done playing a certain archeologist and professor.

As per Deadline, Ford attended a presentation for Indiana Jones 5 (as it’s still perhaps tentatively called), joined by director James Mangold, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and fellow cast member Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Ford, who turned 80 in July, choked back tears as he talked up his final stint as the good Dr. Jones.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic, and this is one of the reasons,” he said, pointing to Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

He then confirmed what was obvious to most. “This is it,” Ford told the crowd. “I will not fall down for you again.”

There was also a teaser, but that has yet to be made available online.

Ford has been playing Indy since 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. It was his second major franchise lead, after Han Solo, of course, cementing him as one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. The last time he essayed the role, in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skulls, was a box office success but earned considerably poorer reviews and a lackluster rep. But it has some fans, including no less than Quentin Tarantino.

(Via Deadline)