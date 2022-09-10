inside out
Every Movie And TV Show That Disney Featured At Its D23 Panel, Including A Sequel To A Pixar Classic

The highlight of day one of D23 Expo 2022 was the “Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel, which included sneak peeks of upcoming live-action and animated Disney and Pixar movies. Not every trailer will be released to the public this weekend, or even for weeks or months, but here’s what was featured:

Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30, 2022), reuniting Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy

Disenchanted (November 24, 2022), the sequel to the delightful Enchanted

Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), with Jude Law as a Jack Sparrow-ish Captain Hook

Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), a campy and creepy take on the iconic theme park ride with Rosario Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto (all but confirmed as the Hatbox Ghost), Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who made a surprise appearance in a Doom Buggy

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), directed by Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins

Snow White (2023), with Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot (seemingly channeling Emma Stone in Cruella) as the Evil Queen

The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023), another live-action remake starring Halle Bailey as Ariel; there will be four new songs, one of which opens the film, as well as classics like “Part of Your World” (that sequence was screened to the D23 crowd — Bailey kills it)

Now to the Pixar section…

Elemental (June 16, 2023), about two literal elements, Fire and Water, who look past their differences… and potentially fall in love

Win or Lose (2023), Pixar’s first long-form series for Disney+ where every episode follows a different character on the same day (this was the best trailer I saw all panel)

Elio (2024), about an 11-year old boy who is mistaken for Earth’s intergalactic ambassador by aliens

Inside Out 2 (2024), which takes place inside the head of the same girl as the original, except now she’s a teenager; there will also be new emotions joining Joy, etc.

And finally, the Walt Disney Animation Studios projects…

Zootopia+ (November 9, 2022), six standalone episodes set in the Zootopia universe

Iwájú (2023), the first collaboration with an outside studio (Kugali) in Walt Disney Animation Studios history

Strange World (November 23, 2022), a story of three generations of explorers inspired by the adventure stories of yesteryear; the voice cast is led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, and Dennis Quaid

Wish (2023), a musical that blends watercolor animation with CGI — classic meets contemporary — in honor of 100 years of the Disney company

