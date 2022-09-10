The highlight of day one of D23 Expo 2022 was the “Celebrate the Magic of Disney and Pixar” panel, which included sneak peeks of upcoming live-action and animated Disney and Pixar movies. Not every trailer will be released to the public this weekend, or even for weeks or months, but here’s what was featured:

–Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30, 2022), reuniting Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy

A Wickedly Glorious Return.#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pNRHngX89Q — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

–Disenchanted (November 24, 2022), the sequel to the delightful Enchanted

Nothing stays enchanted forever.#Disenchanted, an Original movie, starts streaming November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JXSTfLeXBy — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

–Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), with Jude Law as a Jack Sparrow-ish Captain Hook

Just revealed at #D23Expo ✨ Check out the new poster for #PeterPanandWendy. Streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sYk42QIfyi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

–Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), a campy and creepy take on the iconic theme park ride with Rosario Dawson, Lakeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Jared Leto (all but confirmed as the Hatbox Ghost), Danny DeVito, Winona Ryder, and Jamie Lee Curtis, who made a surprise appearance in a Doom Buggy

Winona Ryder and Dan Levy have joined the spectacularly spooky cast of 'Haunted Mansion' 👻 Owen Wilson

👻 Rosario Dawson

👻 LaKeith Stanfield

👻 Jared Leto

👻 Tiffany Haddish

👻 Jamie Lee Curtis

👻 Danny DeVito pic.twitter.com/3hjkHNO42u — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 9, 2022

–Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), directed by Moonlight‘s Barry Jenkins

Mufasa: The Lion King. 2024. pic.twitter.com/IkPMk6IDGR — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

–Snow White (2023), with Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot (seemingly channeling Emma Stone in Cruella) as the Evil Queen

Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, releasing 2024. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/UkAVXQq5Kb — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

–The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023), another live-action remake starring Halle Bailey as Ariel; there will be four new songs, one of which opens the film, as well as classics like “Part of Your World” (that sequence was screened to the D23 crowd — Bailey kills it)

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world. Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/lUw5BmYRK5 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Now to the Pixar section…

–Elemental (June 16, 2023), about two literal elements, Fire and Water, who look past their differences… and potentially fall in love

🔥and💧come together in this FIRST LOOK at Ember & Wade played by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, coming to theaters June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/X9lsXU4LcB — Pixar (@Pixar) September 9, 2022

–Win or Lose (2023), Pixar’s first long-form series for Disney+ where every episode follows a different character on the same day (this was the best trailer I saw all panel)

Up to bat at #D23Expo: a FIRST LOOK at Pixar’s all-new Original series Win or Lose, with Will Forte as Coach Dan.

From filmmakers Michael Yates, Carrie Hobson, and David Lally, Win or Lose comes to @DisneyPlus in 2023! pic.twitter.com/UoZTIpbhR7 — Pixar (@Pixar) September 10, 2022

–Elio (2024), about an 11-year old boy who is mistaken for Earth’s intergalactic ambassador by aliens

You’re invited on Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure… ELIO.

Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth.😮 pic.twitter.com/D9yN5MwaqJ — Pixar (@Pixar) September 10, 2022

–Inside Out 2 (2024), which takes place inside the head of the same girl as the original, except now she’s a teenager; there will also be new emotions joining Joy, etc.

Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is back to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 releases Summer 2024. pic.twitter.com/HMHY391vN9 — Pixar (@Pixar) September 10, 2022

And finally, the Walt Disney Animation Studios projects…

–Zootopia+ (November 9, 2022), six standalone episodes set in the Zootopia universe

–Iwájú (2023), the first collaboration with an outside studio (Kugali) in Walt Disney Animation Studios history

‘Iwájú’ is an afro-futuristic coming-of-age story coming to Disney+ next year. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/tkGBHI19i4 — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) September 10, 2022

–Strange World (November 23, 2022), a story of three generations of explorers inspired by the adventure stories of yesteryear; the voice cast is led by Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, and Dennis Quaid

Get lost in this very STRANGE new look at Disney’s #StrangeWorld and see the movie in theaters November 23, 2022. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/H9n8yaUj1i — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

–Wish (2023), a musical that blends watercolor animation with CGI — classic meets contemporary — in honor of 100 years of the Disney company