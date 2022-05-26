Harrison Ford surprised a crowd of scruffy nerf-herding fans at the Star Wars Celebration Thursday to congratulate John Williams on the feat of living 90 years and to share a teaser image from Indiana Jones 5. The picture shows Indy in silhouette at the edge of a subterranean rope bridge, flashlight in hand and famous fedora firmly on his head.

Disney is starting early with the hype. Indiana Jones 5 won’t hit theaters until June 30, 2023. The film has already wrapped and is currently in post-production (despite Covid-related hiccups), so we can expect a year of teases like this leading up to the release. Obviously, Ford is back as the intrepid explorer, with the notable absence of Steven Spielberg, who has vacated the director’s chair in favor of James Mangold, who also co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth (Edge of Tomorrow, Ford v Ferrari).

The plot is a complete mystery at this point, but Mutt Williams is nowhere in sight. The cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and several actors listed on the IMDB credits as playing SS officers, so it’ll be interesting to see how the film goes back in time to WWII. Or if that’s just a fake-out. We’ll have to wait for more teases to know.

