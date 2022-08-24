The New ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Gets A Creepy Teaser And Release Date

The Hellraiser is once again raising hell, but in modern times! A reimagining of Clive Barker’s classic 1987 horror film is heading to Hulu just in time for Halloween, which has subsequently been rebranded as Huluween (it does flow a little better than “Netflix and Chills”).

This adaptation hails from The Night House director David Bruckner and stars trans actress Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q and Sense 8) as the legendary Pinhead, leader of the Cenobites. Last fall, Clayton announced the news on Instagram with an ominous caption: “Demons to some. Angels to others.” That sure does sound promising!

The 2022 version follows a “young woman struggling with addiction who comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.” The reimagined movie will be produced by Barker, and feature Odessa A’zion, Adam Faison, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn, Aoife Hinds, Jason Liles, Yinka Olorunnife, Selina Lo, Zachary Hing, Kit Clarke, Goran Visnjic, and Hiam Abbass.

The original 1987 version, based on a novella, has a significant cult following and spawned nine installments (a very horror movie thing to do), seven of which feature the original Pinhead, Dough Bradley. The 2022 version is expected to be a “reimagined” series with even more exciting (and creepy) lore to dive into. If that’s not what you’re looking for, no worries! There is an HBO series based on Hellraiser that is allegedly still in the works.

Hulu’s Hellraiser will hit the streamer on October 7th, just in time to be spooked for the whole month. Check out the teaser above.