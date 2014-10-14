How ‘Clerks’ Still Offers A Relevant Look At Retail Hell 20 Years Later

In that I was a lowly clerk in New Jersey at that time in my life, there’s also always going to be a strong feeling of kinship with Kevin Smith’s Clerks and his pair of twentysomething Jersey-based slacker a$sholes, Dante and Randal, whose highs and lows seemed like an exaggerated version of my own. I don’t imagine that I have an exclusive hold on that feeling, though, so in honor of the bond that most former retail soldiers likely have with Clerks and in celebration of it’s inexplicable 20th anniversary, it seems only right to point out a few moments from the film that truly speak to the heaven and hell of working in retail.
I assure you, we’re open!
You’ll recall that Dante wasn’t even supposed to be at the Quick Stop that day, but despite that, he went through the laborious process of readying his store. Really, it’s like Dante is setting a table for a raid, because by the end of the day, all of his hard work will be trampled without so much as an apology or an acknowledgement. Worse still, he’ll have to do it all over again the next day. I imagine it’s the same sensation as cleaning a child’s room.
Seriously, would anyone really notice if the floor wasn’t swept daily or if the candy bars weren’t pulled forward to make the shelves look full?
“I’ll go to Big Choice Video instead.”
The customer service desk is where the slogan “The Customer Is Always Right” goes to die. That’s where lowly clerks are empowered to say “No” and hair-triggered customers are inspired to spin and snarl in a fit of rage. Back in the day, I was threatened, cursed at, and insulted for denying people the bliss of a return when the situation called for them to be rejected.
While I never used my scintilla of power for evil, someone did once ask me if I enjoyed saying no and I absolutely lied to them and said “of course not.” The truth is, it could be positively intoxicating to put a scratch in the pristine vinyl record of someone’s day when appropriate, especially when that customer was acting like a royal prick. The cherry on top? That came when a customer would angrily tell me that they were taking their business elsewhere, because if you really want to dim the glow of a 22 year old making $8 an hour, you tell them that you’re going to insignificantly wound the profit margins of the conglomerate that they unhappily work for.
“Are either one of these any good?”
Getting a name tag doesn’t impart a sales clerk with some kind of deep product knowledge. If you ask a clerk for details on an item, chances are that they are just going to are just going scan the package for details and regurgitate what they read. That’s the best case scenario. The worst case is that they’ll just make something up to press fast forward on their interaction with you.
Trust me, the 19 year old in front of you is not up on the latest customer reviews. Mostly, clerks are there to make sure that you don’t steal stuff and they’re there to take your money when you’re done spending entirely too much time looking to buy that perfect thing.
As a clerk, I was thoroughly annoyed when someone would try to loop me in on their decision process. As a customer, I completely forget that and I often find it maddening when sales clerks possess no ability to tell me anything about a product. Karma is a b*tch.
“This job would be great if it wasn’t for the f*cking customers.”
At least you understand the impulse to ask if something is any good. Other questions, on the other hand, can make a clerk question the future potential of the human species. The above clip from Clerks perfectly illustrates some of those questions perfectly. It’s actually the most relatable part of the entire movie, even if it’s also one of the most poorly executed segments in the film.
Recently re-watched clerk’s [www.vunify.com]. Brought me back to my 20s.
I remember watching this movie while I was a cook at a local dive bar. I’ve never been a clerk, but it was still super relatable, especially the Star Wars talk.
I worked at Blockbuster waaaay back in the day and I seriously got the “do you have that one movie with that one guy?” from a customer. This was before working my first holidays, before I’d get the people who’d drop off movies at 12:15am and yell at me through the window that they’re NOT LATE and wanting to murder everyone after months of that.
“That came when a customer would angrily tell me that they were taking their business elsewhere, because if you really want to dim the glow of a 22 year old making $8 an hour, you tell them that you’re going to insignificantly wound the profit margins of the conglomerate that they unhappily work for.”
There’s really nothing I can add to improve on this.
I’ve noticed that the people who say this are usually the people I wouldn’t mind if they went to another store to shop.
Gonna have to revisit this again. Haven’t watched it in a few years, and I’m still (unfortunately) working in retail today. Most of the stuff that bothered me about working retail over the years don’t actually bother me anymore, but there’s still times when I say “I’m not walking the sales floor right now”.
When you’re a college graduate working retail, the only thing worse than the sales floor is the break room. If you’re in retail right now, my advice, bust your ass everyday, get out of the industry as fast as you can, grass is most definitely greener on the other side. Shitty customers and shitty employees will always exist, the only thing you can change is yourself.
Pretty much. I’m 28 and worked one form of retail or another until this June. I now have regular hours, paid vacation & sick leave, retirement, insurance, weekends off, and my anger levels have dropped significantly.
I’m not making a big salary or using golden chopsticks when I eat my Chinese take-out at night, but the decreased anxiety and general unpleasantness is worth so much more than a commission check and an overbearing, usually younger manager.
This came out when I was an 19 year old stoner who worked at a gas station/convience store with a friend who worked at a shitty no-name video store 50′ away.
It was super relatable. While maybe at not quite the same level, all of these stories were parts of my life, from the retarded guy who smeared feces all over the bathroom to the locking the shop to fuck around in the back.
While we never played hockey on the roof, I got fired for throwing parties in the mechanic bays after hours and there were alot of frisbee and skate sessions in the parking lot.
Never played hockey either, but I did participate in a pretty epic basketball game on the store floor one night before closing. Didn’t lose my job for that but it was one of the reasons why a friend of mine got demoted.
Haha, We used to play rolling chair rugby in the office supply store i worked in. we would also grenade each other with punctured cans of keyboard cleaner.
Clerks is a relevant look at life, not just retail. Still thankful I had an awesome person introduce this movie to me years and years ago during my late but still impressionable teen years.
Customers are like drivers during rush hour. It only takes a few screwups to ruin everything.
100% truth there. I work at a gamestop mall store, and the majority of the people that come in are socially retarded dipshits.
So relevant. I work at a gas station/c-store and literally just had somebody do the “Whaddya mean there’s no ice, you mean I gotta drink this coffee hot?!” this past weekend.
I have a lot of love for this article.
Worked in the Bar/Service industries from age 18 to 30. Best thing I ever learned, is don’t piss off people who handle your food (or beverages).
Used to work in the beer vendor as well. My favorite thing to do to customers who were being dicks, was to take the customer’s debit cards, and rub the strip against the magnet that was clipped on my best (this was what my opener hung on), and de-magnetize their cards. Never ceased to amuse me.
*belt, not best… FFS
There could be a whole new article about how Waiting is more of a documentary than a comedy for anyone that’s worked a lot in food service, especially chain restaurants. I was a bartender/bar manager for about 6 years, did the chain thing as well as all the way up to a 5 star full service hotel, and yeah, you don’t fuck with people that serve you food.
This was a great article. I love Clerks…
I also really liked this movie when I was a bored teenager/twenty something working various minimum wage jobs, but as I’ve gotten older I’ve found it less and less appealing. Obviously part of this is just me being in a different phase of my life and not relating to the characters as much, but in some ways I’m pretty embarrassed that I bought into that whole “smartass slacker” mentality that seemed to be so prevalent in 90’s films.
This movie helped convince a lot of lazy, apathetic guys that they were secretly much smarter and funnier than everyone else, so it was okay to act like a sarcastic dick all the time.
Was that Navy Seals guy ever in anything else? He seems familiar
When I worked at a video store, I got a real joy when I got the ‘do you have that one with that guy from that thing’ question and I guessed it right. I was that damned good.
I always get the “Do you have the product that does the thing that was on this website that was linked from Pinterest?” like I’m expected to know what they searched in their Pinterest accounts
As a twenty something currently working in retail, all of the above points are still valid…even with a cell phone to keep me entertained though, I assure you that I find more joy by conversing with my coworkers, goofing off, and complaining about customers, life, and everything in between. I’m also finding clips of this film to be far more relatable now that I’m in retail. I feel like a Clerks re-watch is due….I’ve always been able to relate to Clerks 2 because of the fact that I worked in food service first….Thank God for Kevin Smith.
I hated shit customers like that when I worked retail but now I sorta remember them fondly. Like the 65 year old guy who didn’t trust that I was going to price override his clearance bin junk and he tried to walk out of the store. I yelled at him like a mom talking to her toddler. “Get back over here and be patient.”
I am sad to report that I still work in a convenience store and have worked in and managed video stores (remember those?)The scene that spoke to me most was of the customer standing in front of a sign or display that could answer their inane question, but asking it anyway. Happens to me on a daily basis. Asked by people that come in the store every day, some multiple time. Makes me think they might have seen it in a movie.
This reminds me that I haven’t really watched the tenth anniversary dvd I bought ten years ago.