How Long Is The ‘Fast X’ Movie?

In the year 2023, it’s not cheap to go to a movie theater. To be fair, they almost went out of business during the pandemic, so it’s nice that they exist at all. But a ticket can cost you an arm and leg, especially if you are looking to take your car enthusiast father to see Fast X this weekend. Even though it’s on the pricey side, you can swipe your credit card peacefully knowing that you are going to spend a lot of time looking at Vin Diesel’s jacked arms on a 70-foot screen.

The latest installment, which brings in Jason Momoa as the new villain, clocks in at 141 minutes, or 2 hours and 21 minutes, making it two minutes shorter than its predecessor F9. That’s a two-minute bathroom break you’ll never get back, but it’s not too bad. At least you’re getting your money’s worth, and your dad will surely have a great time.

How does this compare to the rest of the franchise? Well, as movies have been getting longer and longer (maybe even too long), this is a huge jump from the first three movies in the franchise, which were all around 105 minutes. Once the Toretto family expanded, the movie length started increasing, beginning with Fast Five, which knocked the length up to 130 minutes.

Using this fool-proof formula, we can safely say that by the time Fast 20: The Abuela Toretto Story hits theaters in 2050, the movie will be about 175 minutes. And maybe then Vin Diesel will get his Oscar.

Fast X will hit theaters on May 19th.