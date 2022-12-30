glass onion
Hugh Grant (Briefly) Dishes On The (Potential) Romantic Implications Of His ‘Glass Onion’ Cameo

[This post contains a minor spoiler for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery]

I have a theory that I’d like to bounce off you: every movie would be 10 percent better with a cameo from Hugh Grant.

This applies to bad movies, like Cats (Hugh Grant as Skimbleshanks), and classic movies, like The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (Hugh Grant as an orc). I wouldn’t have felt this way about the romantic-comedy icon 10 years ago, but then I saw his Oscar-worthy performance in Paddington 2, and now I plan on buying a ticket for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on opening night. Not for the dungeons and/or dragons, but because Hugh Grant plays a character named Forge Fletcher.

The 10 percent better rule was proven correct with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, where Grant makes a brief appearance as the (probable?) boyfriend of Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, when a character in the movie shows up at the famous detective’s home to hire him. “It is true, I’m married to James Bond,” the actor told Collider about the cameo. Grant then explained how he got involved with the sequel. “It’s the tiniest little moment,” he said. “I don’t really know why they wanted to do it, but anyway, I thought Knives Out was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought, ‘Why not’ I turn up for a few hours…”

Why not, indeed. Remember that for your next movie, Greta Gerwig (Hugh Grant as Barbie).

(Via Collider)

