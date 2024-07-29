“Scream queen” isn’t a title that’s given. It’s earned. Maika Monroe (It Follows, Longlegs, The Guest): scream queen. Lin Shaye (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, Insidious): scream queen. Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween, The Fog, Prom Night): she was literally in a show called Scream Queens.

Cuckoo star Hunter Schafer might be a scream queen someday, but she’s not ready to call herself one yet.

“Honestly, I mean, just from like a terminology perspective, I feel like a scream queen title is for people who have done multiple horror movies and this is my first horror movie,” she told IndieWire. “I don’t know if I feel very deserving of it yet. It’s very sweet, the intention, and obviously, it’s a fun word to say, but I would not call myself that cool.”

Here’s more on Cuckoo:

Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.

Cuckoo is Schafer’s first horror movie, but it sounds like making season 3 of Euphoria happen is a different kind of horror.

Directed by Tilman Singer, Cuckoo opens in theaters on August 9.

(Via IndieWire)