Have you seen Ayo Edebiri camping out at her local movie theater lately? That’s because she’s prepping for Cuckoo, and she is simply too excited to give up her seat. She’s got a little bit of time to wait, though.
Gen Z It Girl Hunter Schafer stars in the horror film Cuckoo, her first leading role, thanks to the never-ending Euphoria delay. The upcoming thriller hits theaters later this summer, but it’s already acquired a good amount of buzz after making the rounds at various festivals this past spring, with critics calling the movie “bonkers” and “deliriously entertaining,” so you can understand Edebiri’s excitement. Schafer’s performance is already being praised as “superb.”
German filmmaker Tilman Singer penned the film, which recently won the Silver Raven Award at the Brussels International Film Festival, so the anticipation is already kicking into high gear. It’s also a good sign that Neon is distributing the film, which has been killing it in the horror genre lately. Here is everything to know about the R-rated film.
Plot
Hunter Schafer stars as Gretchen, a teen who heads to live with her father and his new family at a mysterious German resort. She begins to work as a receptionist at the resort, and things begin to mess with her head as she is haunted by figures and disturbing sounds. She eventually learns that her family arrived there for a reason, but they might not be able to leave in one piece. Here is the official plot synopsis:
Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father’s boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen’s mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn’t seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.
Cast
Shafer stars as Gretchen, the rebellious teen daughter who agrees to move to Germany with her father. Jan Bluthardt, Marton Csokas, Jessica Henwick and Dan Stevens also star.
Originally, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan were attached to the project, but they left before filming.
Release Date
After its initial release at the Berlin International Film Festival in February and SXSW in March, the film was initially supposed to hit U.S. theaters in May before being pushed to August 2nd, 2024.
Trailer
The blood-soaked trailer was released earlier this year. Check it out below: