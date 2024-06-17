Have you seen Ayo Edebiri camping out at her local movie theater lately? That’s because she’s prepping for Cuckoo, and she is simply too excited to give up her seat. She’s got a little bit of time to wait, though.

Gen Z It Girl Hunter Schafer stars in the horror film Cuckoo, her first leading role, thanks to the never-ending Euphoria delay. The upcoming thriller hits theaters later this summer, but it’s already acquired a good amount of buzz after making the rounds at various festivals this past spring, with critics calling the movie “bonkers” and “deliriously entertaining,” so you can understand Edebiri’s excitement. Schafer’s performance is already being praised as “superb.”

German filmmaker Tilman Singer penned the film, which recently won the Silver Raven Award at the Brussels International Film Festival, so the anticipation is already kicking into high gear. It’s also a good sign that Neon is distributing the film, which has been killing it in the horror genre lately. Here is everything to know about the R-rated film.