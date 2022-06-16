Patton Oswalt is versatile. He can play MODOK, narrate an adorable docuseries about penguins taking over a small town, and pretend to be a 20-something waitress named Becca so his son will talk to him. Hopefully there’s a filter for that. In the SXSW breakout I Love My Dad, Oswalt plays Chuck, whose son Franklin (writer/director/star James Morosini) blocks him on social media. With his only lifeline to his distant son cut off, Chuck invents Becca as a Hail Mary that works disturbingly well.

It’s basically She’s All That, but instead of a bet, it’s a dad flirting with his adult son.

Winner of the SXSW Grand Jury Award and Audience Award, I Love My Dad also stars YouTube star and Teen Vogue host Claudia Sulewski as the invented woman and Lil Rey Howery as Chuck’s anti-dick pic best friend. Based on a true story (seriously?), this is the feature film directing debut for Morosini, who has had roles in The Sex Lives of College Girls and American Horror Story.

If the opening gag of the trailer (Chuck furrowing his brow while thinking “sup?” means “soup”) is any indication, it’ll be on the gentler side of comedy instead of the gross out territory it could easily slide into. Also, “sup?” officially means “soup” now. Text accordingly.