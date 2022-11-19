The still untitled fifth Indiana Jones is still a ways away, and there’s still so much unknown about it. We know Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Jones plays his goddaughter, and that John Rhys-Davies is one of the only returning vets, resurrecting his role as helpful Sallah. But what is it about? And who will 80-something Indy battle? Well, now we know at least a little bit about his final, Spielberg-less adventure, and it appears he’ll be fighting an old foe — again.

A new piece by Empire reveals that cinema’s most famous archaeologist (and one of the least present professors) will go out the way he came in: fightin’ Nazis. The fivequel takes place in 1969, during the space race. (The math doesn’t entirely work out. Raiders of the Lost Ark, released in 1981, was set in 1936. If we’re being nit-picky, it should be set in 1977, perhaps giving us Disco Indy, who could even go see the guy who plays him in Star Wars. But we digress.)

So where do Nazis fit in in the year of Woodstock? Well, as co-writer Jez Butterworth points out, “the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis,” adding, “How ‘ex’ they are is the question. And it gets up Indy’s nose…”

Among them is Mads Mikkelsen’s baddie Voller, who was inspired in part by real-life Nazi-turned-NASA-engineer Wernher von Braun. “He’s a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past,” Mikkelsen told Empire. “There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story.” Here’s what he looks like:

And here’s Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, described by the actor as a “lapdog to Mads, and a crazy one at that”:

To recap: In what will be his final adventure, senior citizen Indiana Jones will fight Nazis in the Swingin’ Sixties, possibly in (or at least involving) space. And who doesn’t enjoy seeing Nazis eat it? Tarantino certainly does.

Indiana Jones 5 (or whatever it will be called) is due in theaters on June 30, 2023.

