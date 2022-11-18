harrison ford
Harrison Ford Agreed To ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Because He Wants To See Indy ‘At The End Of His Journey’

Harrison Ford will be 80 years old when Indiana Jones 5 comes out. No wonder he called it a “long and arduous” shoot. In an interview with Empire, the Oscar-nominated (but never Oscar-winning, which is nuts) actor discussed the fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, and first since 2008’s little-loved Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. “It’s full of adventure, full of laughs, full of real emotion. And it’s complex and it’s sneaky,” he said about the James Mangold-directed film. “The shooting of it was tough and long and arduous. But I’m very happy with the film that we have.”

Unlike Han Solo, Ford seems to enjoy playing Indiana Jones. Maybe it’s because he has to deal with fewer questions about Force ghosts, or maybe he just likes wearing cool hats? Whatever the case may be, Ford said he wanted to make Indiana Jones 5 because “I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey. If a script came along that I felt gave me a way to extend the character.”

And if the film can squeeze in a cameo from Ke Huy Quan, even better.

Indiana Jones 5 comes out on June 30, 2023, following multiple delays.

