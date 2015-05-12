Looks Like ‘The Iron Giant’ Will Be Re-Released In Theaters

Warner Bros.

Released to stellar reviews and an indifferent box office, The Iron Giant is the best Vin Diesel movie that doesn’t involve cars driving fast and/or furiously. It owns a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes — that’s higher than Saving Private Ryan, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Furious 7 — but earned less than half its budget because of a “mis-marketing campaign of epic proportions at the hands of Warner Bros.,” according to director Brad Bird. While promoting his new film, Tomorrowland, Bird, who also directed the “Do the Bartman” music video, was asked about The Iron Giant and whether, thanks to Diesel’s now-massive popularity, a re-release is in the works.

“Listen, Warner Bros. and I have danced on and off for the last decade. There was going to be a five-year-thing; there was talk about it being in 3D at one point. Then there was talk about reformatting it for IMAX or whatever. Discussions keep happening, but I think something will happen fairly soon. They know that people have a fondness for it. They don’t know exactly how to deal with that beyond maybe a Blu-ray or something like that. And I keep saying, ‘You know, you did it for Wizard of Oz and you did it for Blade Runner. I think you actually can do it.’ And I think they’re kind of coming around to that idea. I’m trying to find the best way to support something like that.” (Via)

So, a whole new generation can ugly-cry in a public theater.

