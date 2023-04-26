Amber Heard has mostly laid low since the conclusion of her high-profile defamation trial against ex-husband (and MTV astronaut) Johnny Depp, where she faced an “organized campaign of widespread targeted harassment.”

But she made her return to the DC universe in the trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which premiered at CinemaCon on Tuesday. It was official confirmation that Heard will reprise her role as Mera in the James Wan-directed superhero movie, despite the wishes of various Change.org petitions.

It wasn’t a given that she would be in the Aquaman sequel:

Heard, who played Mera, the love interest of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in the hit 2018 original movie, is featured in two brief shots during the trailer in which she’s doing battle underwater. She has no dialogue in the trailer. In June of last year, a now-deleted post on Just Jared reported that Heard was being “cut out” of the sequel. “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane,” a spokesperson for Heard told Insider.

Heard is supposedly only in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom for 10 minutes. She claimed that Warner Bros. “didn’t want to include me” and that the final script featured a “very pared-down version” of her original character arc. “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” Heard testified during the trial. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes out on December 20.

