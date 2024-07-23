Much of the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer is centered around the chaotic romance between Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker and Lady Gaga‘s Harley “Lee” Quinn, but there’s another major Gotham City figure in there, too — even if you don’t see his face. Or should I say, faces?

The Joker: Folie à Deux trailer begins with Arthur Fleck, a.k.a. Joker, in the backseat of a cop car as off-screen figures discuss his crimes. “Two years ago, the name Arthur Fleck hit Gotham like a hurricane,” one man says, while another sounds disgusted that Joker’s followers believe him to be “some kind of martyr.” If you turn on the closed captioning for the trailer, you can see who the voice belongs to: Harvey Dent, the righteous Gotham City district attorney who — spoiler alert? — turns into Two-Face.

It’s unclear how big of a role Harvey Dent will have in the movie, and even who’s playing him. But one thing is for sure: you either die a hero, or you live long enough to see multiple actors win an Oscar for playing the Joker.

Here’s the official logline: “Joker: Folie à Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.”

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on October 4.