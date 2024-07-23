It’s a big week for comic book movies. For awhile there, this was seemingly true every week, but the rate of Marvel and DC movies has (mercifully) slowed down. Or as James Gunn put it, “They’ve gotten too generic.” However, there’s nothing generic about Deadpool & Wolverine, which hits theaters on Thursday, and Joker: Folie à Deux, which doesn’t come out until October, but Warner Bros. just released a new trailer for the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga film.

Here’s the official logline: “Joker: Folie à Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.”

You can watch the trailer above.

There should be no doubting Lady Gaga’s talent as an actress, not after A Star is Born, but she really stepped up for the Joker sequel. “She’s going to blow your mind,” said casting director Francine Maisler. “I saw it and I was really surprised. I mean, we all knew what she could do in A Star is Born, but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good. Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good.”

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on October 4.