How will Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn be different than Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn or even Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s Harley Quinn? Well, for one thing, she won’t go by Harley Quinn.

In a recent interview with E! News at the premiere for her Gaga Chromatica Ball concert film, Lady Gaga discussed playing the latest big-screen iteration of Dr. Harleen Quinzel in Joker: Folie à Deux. “My version of Harley Quinn is Lee,” she said. “In many ways, I think this will be a very different Lee for people and I’m excited for people to see the story we want to tell.”

I get why Arthur Fleck would want to go by Joker. But Lee should have stuck with Harley (unless it’s a tribute to Lee Pace, then I understand).

“My version of Harley is mine, and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters, and I don’t want to give anything from the movie away,” Gaga told Access Hollywood, also at the Gaga Chromatica Ball premiere. “I think it’s really something you have to experience in the theater. This film has music. It has dance. It has amazing acting in it. I loved working with Joaquin [Phoenix]. I loved working with [director] Todd [Phillips]. What I will say is that I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.”

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters on October 4.