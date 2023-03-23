Is ‘John Wick 4’ Going To Be In IMAX?

John Wick has been absent the big screen for four long years. A lot has happened since then. But the forthcoming fourquel will be making up for lost time, in part by being super, super long. (Though at one point it was even longer.) Will audiences also be able to make up for lost time by seeing it on the biggest screens around, namely IMAX?

The answer, as per Collider, is yes. Though unlike movies like Top Gun, Dune, and Tenet, which were all shot partially with IMAX cameras, John Wick: Chapter 4 is one of those movies that wasn’t but will be exhibited that way anyway. Viewers only have one week to enjoy it on gigantic, square-shaped screens, so hop to it if that’s the option you want.

John Wick 4 will be released one week after the passing of one of its actors, Lance Reddick, who played Charon, the concierge of the hitman-friendly Concierge Hotel across all four films.

“Lance was a beautiful person, [a] special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and such a passion for his craft,” Reeves told Deadline during a red carpet chat. “And to have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that is very special to me and it f***ing sucks he’s not here.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 will open theatrically the night of Thursday, March 23..