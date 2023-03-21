The passing of Lance Reddick was on everyone’s mind during Monday night’s Hollywood premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4. Following the news of Reddick’s death, Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski announced that the fourth film would be dedicated to their late friend and co-worker. At the premiere, the cast all wore blue ribbons to honor Reddick’s memory, and Reeves grew emotional while fielding questions on the red carpet.

“Lance was a beautiful person, [a] special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and such a passion for his craft,” Reeves told Deadline. “And to have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that is very special to me and it f***ing sucks he’s not here.”

Reeves shared a similar sentiment with The Hollywood Reporter as the actor was determined to make the night all about Lance.

“Every time you were in his presence, he was such a special person, special artist, and he had a grace and dignity, and a passion for life and his craft,” Reeves said. “Just to be in his light and to be in his presence and get a chance to work with him, every day was special.”

Keanu Reeves pays tribute to his friend Lance Reddick at the premiere of #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/knZGK6e89s — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 21, 2023

The love between Reddick and Reeves was definitely mutual. Back in December 2021, Reddick shared a sweet Keanu anecdote from filming the fourth Wick film, and it literally left him in tears. Via Vulture:

My first day of filming happened to be Keanu’s birthday. But he wasn’t in the scene. He came to the set anyway at nine o’clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met. And she is … can I say a bad word? Go for it. His girlfriend is cool as f*ck. And she told me that she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday and he said, “I want to go see Lance.” He’d never done this before but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in these movies. And he wanted to give the note to me. I’ll never forget it. I’m going to cry now.

Wow, we really should’ve included tissues with this post.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters on March 26.

(Via Deadline, THR)