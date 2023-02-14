Making good on director Chad Stahelski‘s promise that John Wick: Chapter 4 will be the longest installment yet, Collider has confirmed that the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film clocks in at a whopping 2 hours and 49 minutes. Is John Wick fighting Thanos in this thing? (No, seriously, we’re asking and will not mind if the answer is yes.)

Via Collider:

As revealed last summer, John Wick: Chapter 4 will see the titular John Wick take on his most lethal adversaries yet. With the price on his head ever-increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin. The last handful of images from the film have certainly leaned into the globe-trotting nature of the fourth film, with Wick fighting in frosty locations and at iconic Parisian sites.

On top of being the longest John Wick movie to date, Keanu Reeves recently revealed that the film was the most physically demanding shoot of his entire career. That’s a pretty high bar to clear considering Reeves spent years filming the original Matrix trilogy, which required intense amounts of wire stunts and gravity-defying fight scenes.

“John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the [John Wick] films, which is saying a lot,” Reeves told Total Film. “And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show… John Wick: Chapter 4 was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far. They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24, 2023.

(Via Collider)