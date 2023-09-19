Mark Wahlberg has been acting for 30 years, and been in the entertainment industry as part of the Funky Bunch for even longer. After playing porn stars, Boston cops, and the human friend of a foul-mouthed bear, he’s considering retiring from making movies. Or at least scaling way back.

“Well, I’m certainly working harder now than ever. Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now,” Wahlberg told Cigar Aficionado, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “That’s for sure. Because that’s the most difficult thing.”

“I started becoming a producer out of necessity,” he says. “I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo [DiCaprio] to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it. I was always proactive in trying to find material and things that I could produce, that I knew was right for me, create my own destiny.”

Wahlberg has five upcoming projects as a producer listed on his IMDb, including The Six Million Dollar Man reboot The Six Billion Dollar Man and The Union with Halle Berry, both of which he’ll also star in. He’s a busy man, but he’ll still find time to crack open a cold one with the boys (Turtle, the rest) and discuss how they’d stop acts of terrorism.

