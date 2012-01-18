Marky Mark issues fake apology for solving 9/11

01.18.12

When you publicly imply that passengers on the planes during 9/11 were lazy pussies and you could’ve done better like Mark Wahlberg did, people tend to complain. Who knew 9/11 was such a sensitive subject? Predictably, he’s issued a public apology, or at least his publicist has.

“To speculate about such a situation is ridiculous to begin with, and to suggest I would have done anything differently than the passengers on that plane was irresponsible.  I deeply apologize to the families of the victims that my answer came off as insensitive, it was certainly not my intention.” [Source]

Wahlberg later added, “I feel their pain. I feel it, feel it.” Anyway, that was boring and expected, and while we await his apology for also lying about not masturbating, BK has designed a shirt featuring Mark Wahlberg as a cheeseburger ordering a “numbah one cawmbo meal.” Which, as we all know, is a knuckle sangwich and medium punch. POW! DOAHCHESTA FA EVAH!

It’s glawrious.

[via Skreened]

