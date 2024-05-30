“The football-playing boyfriend of the world’s biggest pop star regularly wears a Happy Gilmore hat” is one of many reasons to like Travis Kelce. Also, his love of Uncrustables and “#chipolte.” With a sequel to Adam Sandler’s golf comedy in the works, has the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end heard anything from Happy Madison about being in the movie?

On a recent episode of the Kelce bros-hosted New Heights podcast, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason brought up a Reddit fan theory that his sibling will be announced as part of the cast for Happy Gilmore 2. “I didn’t even know there was a job opening for a Happy Gilmore 2,” Travis replied. “But if there is, I’ll be a f*cking extra, anything to just get around Happy Gilmore or Adam Sandler set, count me in. Obviously, I’ve been a huge fan of the Sandman but, yes, this is exactly what it says it is – a conspiracy theory.”

If Travis is in Happy Gilmore 2, it would instantly become the best movie in the Kelce/Swift filmography.

Earlier this year, Sandler revealed that he wants the sequel to be a tribute to original cast members Carl Weathers, Joe Flaherty, and Bob Barker, who have all have passed away since 2023. “I would love [The Price is Right host] Drew Carey to be in this movie out of respect to Bob,” he said. “When we were writing stuff, Bob was alive. When we were writing stuff, Carl Weathers was alive. When we were writing stuff, Joe Flaherty was alive. It sucks, we love those guys. They were such a big part of the movie and just great people. But we’re going to get them involved somehow. They’ll be involved.”

Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on Netflix.

You can listen to the podcast below.