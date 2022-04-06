Jack Black rules. You already know this, but it’s worth mentioning again. He’s a dynamic singer and comedic actor, who also happens to give the occasional Oscar-worthy performance. I’m still angry he wasn’t even nominated for Bernie, one of three movies he’s made with director Richard Linklater, along with Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood and School of Rock. The 2003 love letter (written by Enlightened and The White Lotus creator Mike White) to the power of AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, and Kiss isn’t Black’s biggest movie — Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is, at least by box office success — but it’s maybe his most beloved. It’s also the “highlight” of his career.

“My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were. It’s definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that honestly,” Black told ET Online. He also discussed working with Linklater again on Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood, which is available on Netflix now.

“I thought a lot about School of Rock while we were making this movie, because that’s a Richard Linklater joint as well, and that’s when we first met,” Black said. “He brought that same kind of realism and humor and genius to both projects. Even though they’re very different movies, there’s that Richard Linklater DNA.”

I still stand by this being the highlight of Black’s career:

But School of Rock is a good pick, too.

(Via ET Online)