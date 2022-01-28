Movies

Johnny Knoxville Knew Steve-O Was Going To Be Famous After A ‘Jackass’ Stunt Went Swimmingly

By this time next week, Jackass Forever will finally — FINALLY — be in movie theaters, and all will be right in the world. Well, maybe not “all,” but it’s undeniable that the world is a better place with more Jackass in it. Go ahead, try to deny it. See? You can’t.

Ahead of the release of the fourth film in the Oscar-snubbed series, Johnny Knoxville & Co. sat down with MTV to discuss the classic Jackass stunt, “The Goldfish.” In case you’re unfamiliar, it involves Steve-O swallowing a goldfish and puking it back into a bowl (the little guy survived). Steve-O called it “an idea that I saved for a special occasion. I thought it was going to be a real banger.” He wasn’t wrong: “I’ll never forget after this,” Knoxville said, ‘Well Steve-O, if you’re not already famous, you’re gonna be now.'”

MTV should release All-22 versions of old Jackass episodes. It’s the only way to appreciate the attention to detail that goes into Steve-O vomiting a fish.

Jackass Forever, which stars Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, as well as newcomers Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, Eric Manaka, Jasper, and Rachel Wolfson, opens on Feb. 4.

