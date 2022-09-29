Every few months, the James Bond films are available to stream on Amazon Prime for a limited time. Then. months later, they are available to stream again (for another limited time). This time, 25 James Bond films from 1962’s Dr. No to 2021’s No Time To Die, will be available to stream in honor of the franchise’s 60th birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Wednesday, October 5, Prime will make the films available to stream and it will also release The Sound of 007, a documentary from filmmaker Mat Whitecross about the iconic music from the long-running film franchise. On October 5, 1962, Dr. No came out in cinemas in the U.K. The film was released in the U.S. in May of 1963.

Here’s a list of all the James Bond films you’ll be able to stream on Amazon (for the time being):

Dr. No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)Goldfinger (1964)Thunderball (1965)You Only Live Twice (1967)On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)Moonraker (1979)For Your Eyes Only (1981)Octopussy (1983)A View to a Kill (1985)The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989)GoldenEye (1995)Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)The World Is Not Enough (1999)Die Another Day (2002)Casino Royale (2006)Quantum of Solace (2008)Skyfall (2012)Spectre (2015)

No Time To Die (2021)

No matter how long these films are available on Prime, we know for certain that Pierce Brosnan will not be streaming.

