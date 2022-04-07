Every James Bond Film Is Coming To Amazon Prime (For A Limited Time)

The last time you did a James Bond marathon, it was probably a multi-platform experience. One movie was on Netflix, another on Hulu, and the other you had to rent from the Apple Store, etc. This is a small problem compared to most things, but an annoyance nonetheless. Now, for the first time since the marathons on the long-gone but not forgotten Spike TV, every James Bond movie from Sean Connery and Timothy Dalton to Daniel Craig will be available in one place when the entire James Bond catalog is available to stream on Amazon Prime, starting April 15.

This move was inevitable with the news of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM, the studio that owns distribution rights to the Bond films. The Bond collection consists of 25 films, starting with 1962’s Dr. No starring Sean Connery, and ending with 2021’s No Time To Die starring Daniel Craig. The catalog won’t include 1967’s Casino Royale or 1983’s Never Say Never Again. While both are technically Bond films, neither were produced by Eon Productions, the studio behind the 007 franchise.

Here’s the list of every Bond film that will be available on Prime:

Dr. No

From Russia With Love

Goldfinger

Thunderball

You Only Live Twice

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Diamonds Are Forever

Live And Let Die

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

Moonraker

For Your Eyes Only

Octopussy

A View To A Kill

The Living Daylights

Licence To Kill

GoldenEye

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Die Another Day

Casino Royale

Quantum Of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

No Time To Die

The Bond collection will be available to stream starting Friday, April 15. Unlike diamonds, the 007 collection on Amazon Prime is not forever, because according to Prime it will only be available for a “limited time.” How limited? We do not know, but hopefully, it’s enough time to watch 25 films including the nearly three-hour Craig Era ones.