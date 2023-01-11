James Cameron might have a point if he believes that he saved cinema in 2022, even though that it was really because of Nicole Kidman, but, sure, we can let him have his victory lap after Avatar: The Way Of Water made waves in theaters across the globe.

While speaking about the film’s success, Cameron thinks this is just the beginning of the movie theater resurgence. “I’m thinking of it in the terms of we’re going back to theaters around the world,” Cameron told Variety while attending the Golden Globes. He thinks that the time of streaming movies on your iPhone is a thing of the past, and going to theaters will make a huge post-COVID comeback.

The director continued, “They’re even going back to theaters in China where they’re having this big COVID surge. We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this! We need to go to theaters.’ Enough with the streaming already! I’m tired of sitting on my ass.” Of course, Tom Cruise already told us this, but it’s a nice reminder.

Cameron, who frequently loves to bring up asses when talking about his movies for some reason, later clarified that he means that the total immersion aspect of the moviegoing experience can’t be replicated at home because of pesky distractions like phones. Because, in a perfect world, you would be sitting on your ass when watching a movie, for comfort’s sake.

“When we go to the movies we make a deal with ourselves to have undivided attention for a couple of hours,” He explained. “It’s about immersing yourself… choosing to commit to that ahead of time.”

Cameron sure knows a thing or two about committing to things way ahead of time, so he’s the expert on this subject!

