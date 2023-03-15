Ever since James Gunn was named the co-head honcho of the DC Universe, people have been wondering, “Who is going to the direct Superman: Legacy?” It turns out the answer was in front of us all along. “Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025,” Gunn tweeted. “My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, ‘Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’t realized.”

Along with the Gunn news, the plot synopsis of Superman: Legacy was also released. The film “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.” It’s pretty much the usual Superman story — unless it turns out he works in Smallville’s only Dunkin’. Now there’s a twist not even Ben Affleck’s Batman saw coming.

The Gunn project is the first in a planned universe of cross-platform storytelling (presumably one that will mingle with streaming projects for HBO Max), a series the studio is calling “Gods and Monsters.” Cast has not yet been announced.

We know who won’t be in it, however.

Superman: Legacy comes out on July 11, 2025.

