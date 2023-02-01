Will ‘Superman: Legacy’ Be Another Origin Story?

Heading into the heavily anticipated reveal of James Gunn’s DC Universe plans, fans were already aware that the DC Studios chief was hard at work writing a new Superman movie. That information arrived courtesy of an awkward situation involving Henry Cavill who announced his return as Superman following an end-credits cameo in Black Adam, only to share just a few weeks later that he was hanging up the cape due to Gunn’s plan for a younger take on the Man of Steel.

That plan? An all new movie titled Superman: Legacy. Announced alongside the new Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, the “diamond characters,” as Gunn and co-chief Peter Safran called them, will kickstart the first chapter of the DCU. More importantly, Superman: Legacy will not rehash the iconic character’s origin, which pretty much everyone knows by now. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

While the two previous titles are meant to be “aperitifs,” in Safran’s words, Superman is the true kick-off for the duo’s DCU plans. “It’s not an origin story,” Safran said. “It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way.”

During the DCU announcement, Gunn was also surprisingly candid about the situation with Cavill, which he bluntly laid at the feet of prior Warner Bros. execs.

“We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast,” Gunn said. “For me, it’s about, Who do I want to cast as Superman, and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast? And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry. … I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy. I think he’s getting dicked around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons.”

Superman: Legacy lands in theaters on July 11, 2025.

