The original Halloween, from 1978, turned Jamie Lee Curtis from daughter of Hollywood royalty (and a Columbo bit player) into a big name, someone who became as famous as her parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis. She’s returned to the role of Final Girl Laurie Stode many times. She even got killed off once, before being resurrected in 2018’s reboot/sequel. But on Tuesday, she officially bid farewell to the series that made her a star.

The actress announced that she’d wrapped filming of Halloween Ends, the third entry in the wing of the series helmed by David Gordon Green (who can also be found cranking out The Righteous Gemstones along with his co-writer Danny McBride — that’s range).

“A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies,” Curtis wrote. “I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy.” She thanked the fans, her co-stars, the production companies, and her character herself for giving her what’s arguably her signature role.

Curtis played Laurie in the first two Halloween movies, then returned for 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. She bid adieu to the character in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, getting offed in the opening sequence. Another near two decades later, Laurie was brought back to life with the 2018 revival, which was a direct sequel to the original, ignoring all other entries, and which found Laurie struggling with PTSD, all while baddie Michael Myers starts to kill anew. With Ends and last year’s Kills, it’s one of the longest runs anyone’s had of playing the same character, so hats off to a scream queen.

