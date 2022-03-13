For the first time in his life, Sam Elliott has pissed off a lot of people. The legendary actor recently appeared on WTF with Marc Maron, during which he took some time to slam The Power of the Dog, the revisionist Western that’s been Hoovering up one award after another. His comments have in turn been commented on by some of its stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Now it’s the film’s director’s turn.

Jane Campion was attending the DGA Awards when she was inevitably asked, by a Variety reporter, what she thought about Elliott’s comments, which found him criticizing its homosexual content, claiming that Campion, born in New Zealand, knows little about the American West, and calling it a “piece of s*it.”

Jane Campion responds to Sam Elliott's #ThePowerOfTheDog comments: "I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He's not a cowboy; he's an actor. The West is a mythic space and there's a lot of room on the range. I think it's a little bit sexist." https://t.co/I32wQ8lCiF pic.twitter.com/Tftq4AoXCy — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2022

“I’m sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H. He’s not a cowboy; he’s an actor,” Campion told Variety . “The West is a mythic space and there’s a lot of room on the range. I think it’s a little bit sexist.”

Then Campion went on to win Best Director, yet another trophy for a film that currently has 12 Oscar nominations.

Elliott did not hold back when Maron asked him about Campion’s film, which he did not enjoy. “I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f*cking chaps. He had two pairs of chaps — a woolly pair and a leather pair. And every f*cking time he would walk in from somewhere — he never was on a horse, maybe once — he’d walk into the f*cking house, storm up the fucking stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps and play his banjo,” Elliott told Maron. “It’s like, what the f*ck?”

But clearly the makers of The Power of the Dog are having the last laugh.

