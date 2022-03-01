The Power of the Dog was one of the best movies of 2021 with 12 Oscar nominations to prove it, including Best Picture, Best Director for Jane Campion, and Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch. But something tells me that Sam Elliott, who would be a Red Dead Redemption character if he wasn’t a real person, won’t be rooting for the Western on the night of March 27. (He’s probably not a Don’t Look Up guy, either.)

On this week’s WTF with Marc Maron podcast, a surly Elliott called The Power of the Dog a “piece of sh*t” (“You didn’t like that one?” Maron asked his guest, who replied, “F*ck no”) and criticized the male characters for wearing “bow ties and not much else… That’s what all these f*cking cowboys in that movie looked like. They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the f*cking movie.” Yikes. It sounds like someone is mad that he wasn’t cast as Bronco Henry.

The Big Lebowski actor continued

“I mean, Cumberbatch never got out of his f*cking chaps,” he told Maron. “He had two pairs of chaps — a woolly pair and a leather pair. And every f*cking time he would walk in from somewhere — he never was on a horse, maybe once — he’d walk into the f*cking house, storm up the fucking stairs, go lay in his bed in his chaps, and play his banjo. It’s like, what the f*ck?”

Elliott called Campion a “brilliant director,” but (you had to know a “but” was coming) he also wondered “what the f*ck does this woman from down there know about the American West? Why the f*ck did she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana? And say this is the way it was? That f*cking rubbed me the wrong way.” Elliott is in for a rude awakening when he learns that the man who killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot? He didn’t actually kill Hitler and then the Bigfoot. It’s a movie.

Today is Sam Elliott day on https://t.co/KBRiPQLutw! Playing tough guys, being tough on himself, The Big Lebowski, A Star Is Born, 1883! Great talk! Do it up! Episode – https://t.co/1lvBowRtZs On @ApplePodcasts – https://t.co/bB3PoosO23 On @Stitcher – https://t.co/r1E9mtQF2k pic.twitter.com/mGGnw0Oxc5 — WTF with Marc Maron (@WTFpod) February 28, 2022

